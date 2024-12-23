DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (ESRU LN) Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 82.2005 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23579287 CODE: ESRU LN ISIN: LU1861137484 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1861137484 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ESRU LN Sequence No.: 366778 EQS News ID: 2056607 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

