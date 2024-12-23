DJ Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (XCO2 LN) Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2024 / 09:17 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Aggregate Green Bond 1-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 18.8555 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1040458 CODE: XCO2 LN ISIN: LU1981859819 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1981859819 Category Code: NAV TIDM: XCO2 LN Sequence No.: 366806 EQS News ID: 2056665 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2056665&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2024 03:17 ET (08:17 GMT)