DJ Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc (CH5 LN) Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Dec-2024 / 09:19 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Healthcare UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 138.9767 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4730490 CODE: CH5 LN ISIN: LU1834986900 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1834986900 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CH5 LN Sequence No.: 366774 EQS News ID: 2056599 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 23, 2024 03:19 ET (08:19 GMT)