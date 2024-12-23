BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The Swiss franc fell to a 4-day low of 0.9331 against the euro, from an early high of 0.9311.Against the pound, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc edged down to 1.1252, 0.8928 and 175.46 from early highs of 1.1225, 0.8928 and 175.46, respectively.If the franc extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.94 against the euro, 1.13 against the pound, 0.90 against the greenback and 171.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX