23.12.2024 12:24 Uhr
Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

23 December 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 20 December 2024

Total Assets

Excluding current year income and expenses

£47.568million

Including current year income and expenses

£47.819million

Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

250.68p

Including current year income and expenses

252.00p

Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)

Excluding current year income and expenses

251.85p

Including current year income and expenses

253.05p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and

accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000


