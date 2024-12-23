WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland increased for the first time in four months in November, though slightly, figures from the statistical office showed on Monday.The jobless rate rose to 5.0 percent in November from 4.9 percent in October.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 5.0 percent.The number of registered unemployed people increased to 774,500 in November from 765,500 in the previous month.The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 dropped to 102,600 in November from 102,800 in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX