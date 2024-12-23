Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc

23rd December 2024

Miton UK Microcap Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 20th December 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to

20th December 2024 49.85p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 49.65p per ordinary share

Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916

23rd December 2024