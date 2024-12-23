ICON plc, (NASDAQ: ICLR) a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation, has been honoured with numerous awards in the second half of 2024.

On TIME Magazine's 2024 list of World's Best Companies ICON was ranked as the highest clinical research organisation out of 1,000 companies for the second year in a row, and in its 2025 list of World's Best Companies in Sustainable Growth it was featured at number 57 out of 500 companies. ICON was also announced as a winner of the Best Practices Recognition award from the Frost and Sullivan Institute's Enlightened Growth Leadership awards.

ICON was also honoured with a 2024 Scrip award for Best Contract Research Organisation (Full Service Providers). These awards acknowledge the critical role of CROs in delivering specialist outsourced services for all aspects of clinical trials. This is the fifth time ICON has won this coveted industry award in the last eight years.

Two members of ICON's executive leadership team were acknowledged for professional accomplishment. Barry Balfe was named to the 2024 PharmaVoice 100 List, which recognises the most inspiring leaders in life sciences. Rose Kidd was announced as the recipient of the Businesswoman Award at the 2024 Women Mean Business Awards in Ireland. Additionally, Alexander Murray, an ICON validation specialist, was named IRT Young Professional 2024 at this year's annual Interactive Response Technology (IRT) Professionals' Day, celebrating IRT and clinical supply excellence across the industry.

ICON was also recognised across a range of creative and digital marketing awards. Its Creative Digital Services and Patient Recruitment Services teams won two Health Wellness awards from Graphic Design USA for the TANGO and ADAMANT study materials, and a Gold Award and Honourable Mention at the MarCom Awards for the same studies in the in the category of "Strategic Communications Communications/Public Relations Research/Study." The MarCom Awards further awarded ICON a Platinum honour for the UCB BE OPEN Study Materials in the same category. ICON also received the Rx Club Show Award of Excellence in the "Direct to Consumer" category.

ICON's FIRECREST medical animation video, "The Invisible Machine," won a gold MUSE award whilst at the 2024 Annual International Business Awards, ICON won two Stevie® Awards: Gold for a technology video showcasing AI platforms and wearables, and Bronze for the CARD system, which enhances clinical data distribution. At the 2024 Awards for Technical Excellence, ICON also won a Silver Stevie® for eClinical Development Delivery's tokenisation solution.

Steve Cutler, CEO, ICON commented: "It's fantastic to end the year with recognition for both individual employees as well as ICON as a company. I'm incredibly proud of all the teams and individuals who were honoured in these awards, which demonstrate ICON's commitment to delivering value and quality in the field of clinical research."

A full list of ICON's industry awards can be viewed at www.iconplc.com/awards.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading healthcare intelligence and clinical research organisation. From molecule to medicine, we advance clinical research providing outsourced services to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and government and public health organisations. We develop new innovations, drive emerging therapies forward and improve patient lives. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 42,250 employees in 106 locations in 55 countries as at September 30, 2024. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

