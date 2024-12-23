Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, has been named to the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for the fourth consecutive year and the North America Index for the fourteenth consecutive year. The company performed in the 98th percentile in the Building Products industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA score as of November 22, 2024), with a score of 100 in the Energy category, highlighting excellence in energy consumption and management programs.

"Inclusion in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices highlights our steadfast commitment and leadership in driving meaningful environmental change," said Dave Regnery, Chair and CEO of Trane Technologies. "This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members, who consistently strive to fulfill our purpose of boldly challenging what's possible for a sustainable world."

Trane Technologies' inclusion in the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices highlights the company's leadership and impact in sustainability, as well as its strong financial performance.

In September, the company became the first in its industry to commit to a 40% reduction in embodied carbon by partnering with material suppliers and incorporating circular design criteria, addressing the significant carbon footprint of buildings. This commitment builds on Trane Technologies' 2030 Sustainability Commitments, including the Gigaton Challenge, and its pledge to be net-zero by 2050. The company's emissions reduction targets have been externally validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

Renowned for its transparency, credibility and accountability, Trane Technologies has recently received several additional recognitions for its performance and culture. The company was named to The Wall Street Journal's Management Top 250 ranking for the fourth consecutive year, honored in multiple categories of Extel's 2024 All-America Executive Team and was included in TIME's inaugural ranking of the World's Best Companies for Sustainable Growth.

The Dow Jones Sustainability World Index represents the top 10% of the 2,500 largest companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index (BMI) based on long-term economic, environmental and social criteria. The North America Index represents the top 20% of the 600 largest U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global BMI. The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices, and its scores are used to determine which companies are included in the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane® and Thermo King®, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes and transportation. For more on Trane Technologies, visit www.tranetechnologies.com.

About S&P Dow Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spglobal.com/spdji.

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of securities laws, which are statements that are not historical facts, including statements that relate to our earnings outlook, sustainability commitments and the impact of these commitments. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. Factors that could cause such differences can be found in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as our subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and other SEC filings. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for us to predict these events or how they may affect the Company. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

