BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's industrial output expanded in November, driven by strong growth in the mining and quarrying sector, data from Statistics Lithuania showed on Monday.Industrial production rose a working-day-adjusted 4.1 percent year-on-year in November.Production in the mining and quarrying sector alone grew 26.7 percent annually in November, and that in the manufacturing sector advanced 6.0 percent. Meanwhile, the utility output declined sharply by 16.4 percent.Among the major industrial groups, production of intermediate goods increased the most, by 21.0 percent, and that of durable goods rose by 7.0 percent.On a monthly basis, industrial production rose seasonally and working-day-adjusted 4.4 percent in November.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX