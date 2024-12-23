Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Appoints Rob Shields as Chief Growth Officer

Experienced executive in scaling business and growing revenue

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the premier global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today announced it that Rob Shields has been appointed to the new role of Greenlane's Chief Growth Officer (CGO), effective (Date). Shields has served as a consultant for Greenlane since (Date).

Shields is a trusted global sales and marketing leader with over 30 years of experience in growing purpose-driven consumer and business technology brands. In his new role, Shields will lead strategic growth initiatives focusing on expanding Greenlane's market reach, driving business development, and enhancing customer relationships. He is known for his strategic leadership, unwavering focus on consumer-centric innovation and commitment to ongoing transformation efforts. He joins Greenlane from MOOMOO Financial Canada, a leading online trading platform with over 24 million users, where, as President and Country Head, he was responsible for all aspects of market entry and expansion across Canada including regulatory,legal, human resources, marketing, and financial operations. Prior to joining MOOMOO Financial, Shields was Chief Marketing, Customer Experience & Sales Officer, at Questrade, one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages with over $30 billion in assets under administration. Reporting directly to the CEO, Shields was accountable for 227 marketing and sales professionals and responsible for generating full funnel KPIs from awareness to conversion and revenue growth. Prior to Questrade, he held various senior sales, marketing and product development positions at Paymi, Pinpoint Marketing Partners, Canadian Tire Corporation, Hudson's Bay Company and Aeroplan. Shields began his career with Deloitte Consulting.

"I am delighted to welcome Rob to Greenlane in the newly created role of Chief Growth Officer. Rob possesses an impressive blend of global marketing, strategy, brand management, and product development. Having worked alongside him in his capacity as a consultant to the company, I know he is the right mission-driven leader who will help positively impact the customers we serve while identifying new pathways for growth," said Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer for Greenlane. "It is an exciting time for the company, and I am thrilled to have Rob's expertise on our team as we continue to look for ways to evolve our business in line with shifting consumer and category trends to seek to ensure long-term, sustainable industry-leading growth"

"I'm thrilled to be joining Greenlane at an exciting time in its journey," said Rob Shields. "There is tremendous growth potential in front of this company, and I'm honored to have the opportunity to build on the great work already started by the team to deliver on this potential. Together, we will build on the strong growth plan underway for Greenlane by leveraging existing and new competencies for our stakeholders."

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane is a premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium smoking accessories, vape devices, and lifestyle products to thousands of producers, processors, specialty retailers, smoke shops, convenience stores, and retail consumers. We operate as a powerful family of brands, third-party brand accelerator, and an omnichannel distribution platform.

We proudly offer our own diverse brand portfolio and our exclusively licensed Marley Natural and K.Haring branded products. We also offer a carefully curated set of third-party products through our direct sales channels and our proprietary, owned and operated e-commerce platforms which include Vapor.com, PuffItUp.com, HigherStandards.com, Wholesale.Greenlane.com and MarleyNaturalShop.com.

For additional information, please visit: https://investor.gnln.com. For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 concerning Greenlane and other matters. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "targets," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only predictions. Greenlane has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties that affect our business, including those described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including under the caption "Risk Factors" in Greenlane's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication. Except as required by applicable law, we do not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of any new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our public announcements and filings with the SEC.

