Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CTRY | ISIN: US27900N1037 | Ticker-Symbol: 1KW0
Tradegate
23.12.24
13:23 Uhr
13,100 Euro
-0,100
-0,76 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL AB ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECO WAVE POWER GLOBAL AB ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,10013,60015:12
PR Newswire
23.12.2024 14:48 Uhr
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EWPG Holding AB (publ): Inna Braverman to Speak at Imagination In Action 2025: Architects of the Global Future at Davos World Economic Forum

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ: WAVE) ("Eco Wave Power" or the "Company"), a global leader in onshore wave energy technology, is pleased to announce that its Founder and CEO, Inna Braverman, will be speaking at Imagination In Action 2025: Architects of the Global Future, on the 22nd of January, 2025. This prestigious event, held in alignment with the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, Switzerland, underscores her leadership in sustainable innovation and renewable energy.

As an Ideas Catalyst, Inna will deliver a powerful 90-second "Inspiration Spark," spotlighting Eco Wave Power's groundbreaking wave energy technology. This presentation will highlight the Company's commitment to accelerating the global transition to sustainable energy. Her address will be professionally recorded and featured in a mini documentary on Forbes.com, amplifying her message to a worldwide audience.

Additional Speakers Confirmed:

  • Demis Hassabis, Founder of DeepMind and Nobel Laureate
  • Dario Amodei, CEO, Anthropic
  • David Gelles, New York Times Reporter
  • Yann LeCun, Chief AI Scientist, Meta
  • Sally Kornbluth, President, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology ("MIT")
  • David Rubenstein, Chairman, the Carlyle Group
  • will.i.am, Founder and CEO, FYI
  • Roger Kornberg, Professor and Nobel Laureate
  • Steve Pagliuca, Former Chairman, Bain Capital & Co-Owner of Boston Celtics
  • Aidan Gomez, CEO, Cohere
  • Bill Gross, Founder, Idealab
  • Ori Goshen, CEO, AI21 Labs
  • And many others

About Imagination In Action 2025

Imagination In Action 2025, hosted at the iconic Dome in Davos, Switzerland, is a cornerstone of the World Economic Forum's programming, bringing together Nobel laureates, MIT leadership, pioneering executives, and creative visionaries. Under the theme "Architects of the Global Future," the summit will address critical global challenges, including sustainability, generative AI, and data sovereignty, within the framework of the Davos World Economic Forum's mission to shape a better future.

The event provides a unique platform for thought leaders to foster connections and craft actionable strategies for a sustainable and equitable future.

Inna Braverman's Impactful Leadership

Inna Braverman's participation highlights Eco Wave Power's alignment with the World Economic Forum's commitment to advancing sustainable energy and addressing global challenges. Her insights into the transformative potential of wave energy technology will underscore the importance of renewable solutions in achieving the sustainability goals championed at Davos, Switzerland.

About Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power is a leading onshore wave energy company revolutionizing clean energy with its patented, smart, and cost-efficient technology that converts ocean and sea waves into sustainable electricity.

Dedicated to combating climate change, Eco Wave Power operates the first grid-connected wave energy system in Israel, co-funded by EDF Renewables IL and the Israeli Energy Ministry, which recognized the technology as a "Pioneering Technology."

Expanding globally, Eco Wave Power is preparing to install projects at the Port of Los Angeles, Taiwan, and Portugal, adding to its impressive project pipeline totalling 404.7 MW.

The Company has received support from prestigious institutions such as the European Union Regional Development Fund, Innovate UK, and the Horizon 2020 program, and was honoured with the United Nations' Global Climate Action Award.

Eco Wave Power's American Depositary Shares (WAVE) are traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Learn more at www.ecowavepower.com.

Information on, or accessible through, the websites mentioned above does not form part of this press release.

For more information, please contact:

Info@ecowavepower.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/r/inna-braverman-to-speak-at-imagination-in-action-2025--architects-of-the-global-future-at-davos-worl,c4086070

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18497/4086070/3188064.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/i/inna-braverman-photo-from-planet-action-by-katherine-taylor-2,c3365431

Inna Braverman photo from Planet Action by Katherine Taylor 2

https://news.cision.com/ewpg-holding-ab--publ-/i/inna-braverman-photo-from-planet-action-by-katherine-taylor-1,c3365432

Inna Braverman photo from Planet Action by Katherine Taylor 1

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inna-braverman-to-speak-at-imagination-in-action-2025-architects-of-the-global-future-at-davos-world-economic-forum-302338367.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.