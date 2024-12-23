Regulatory News:
In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 17 December to 20 December 2024
Name of the issuer
Issuer identifier code
Day of the transaction
Financial instrument identifier code
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Weighted average price of daily acquisition
Market identifier code
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/17/2024
FR0010313833
7000
72,8803
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/18/2024
FR0010313833
5000
72,5681
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/19/2024
FR0010313833
7000
70,9821
XPAR
ARKEMA
9695000EHMS84KKP2785
12/20/2024
FR0010313833
7000
70,0541
XPAR
TOTAL
26 000
71,5483
Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2024/
