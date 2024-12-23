Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N7M5 | ISIN: US4380908057 | Ticker-Symbol: HHP2
Frankfurt
23.12.24
09:11 Uhr
10,600 Euro
+0,100
+0,95 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO LTD GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,70011,00016:37
PR Newswire
23.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Foxconn Announces Strategic Partnership With Zettabyte to Transform AI Data Centers

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zettabyte, a global leader in AI data center software and infrastructure solutions, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), the world's largest electronics manufacturer. This collaboration, underpinned by capital funding, aims to drive innovation and expand the adoption of energy-efficient AI solutions worldwide.

Zettabyte Logo

At the forefront of Zettabyte's offerings is Zware, its advanced AI data center management software. Zware optimizes GPU performance, dramatically lowering energy usage while maximizing computing output. This cutting-edge solution empowers businesses to achieve unparalleled efficiency and sustainability in AI computing.

"We are thrilled to partner with Foxconn, a company renowned for its excellence in manufacturing and innovation," said Kenneth Tai, Chairman of Zettabyte. "This partnership will accelerate the deployment of our technology, meeting the surging demand for high-performance, energy-efficient AI computing globally."

Partnering with Zettabyte aligns with Foxconn's commitment to advancing sustainable technologies. According to Foxconn, Zware's ability to enhance AI data center operations while significantly reducing energy consumption opens opportunities to set new benchmarks for the future of AI data centers.

This collaboration underscores Zettabyte's leadership in revolutionizing AI infrastructure and its dedication to providing transformative technologies to enterprises worldwide.

About Zettabyte

ZETTABYTE is a global innovator in AI data center technology, delivering solutions that redefine efficiency and sustainability in AI data centers. Its flagship software, Zware, is setting a new standard for sustainable and efficient AI computing.

About Foxconn

Established in 1974 in Taiwan, Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE: 2317) is the world's largest electronics manufacturer and leading technological solutions provider, ranking 32nd among the Fortune Global 500. In 2023, revenue totaled TWD6.162 trillion (approx. US$198 billion or EUR183 billion)

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2493156/Zettabyte_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foxconn-announces-strategic-partnership-with-zettabyte-to-transform-ai-data-centers-302338252.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.