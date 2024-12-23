Cascale Joins Green Button To Celebrate 5-Year Milestone

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Elisabeth von Reitzenstein, senior director of public affairs at Cascale, recently attended the Green Button in Berlin, Germany, to celebrate its fifth anniversary. The Green Button is a certification label of due diligence for more sustainable textiles. Launched in 2019 by the German Federal Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Green Button was the first sustainability label on a product based on due diligence criteria. The event, hosted by GIZ as the Green Button Secretariat honored the Green Button's successes and discussed how the state textile seal can continue to actively shape a more sustainable supply chain.

Alongside parliamentary state secretary Dr. Bärbel Kofler and other key industry stakeholders, von Reitzenstein participated in open discussions and working groups focused on corporate due diligence processes, their implementation, and how to incorporate sector-specific topics to heighten existing criteria for sector stakeholders.

Von Reitzenstein highlighted Cascale's commitment to driving positive change within the textile, apparel, and footwear industry. She pointed to key achievements in Cascale's efforts to promote smart, harmonized regulations and support members on their compliance journey, including the "Navigating Legislation & the Higg Index" series and the recently concluded Brand & Retail Forum, which took place in Brussels and brought leaders from across the consumer goods sector together with policymakers to explore actionable strategies for a sustainable and equitable future.

