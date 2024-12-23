Baker Tilly: AI and Oversight: Navigating Risks in Insurance Tech

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Baker Tilly

By Frank Gargano

Originally published by Digital Insurance on Dig-In.com

Ken Hugendubler, principal at Baker Tilly, said in a previous interview with DI that he predicts M&A activity will increase across the insurance landscape next year as firms seek capital to invest in technology, AI in particular.

"Insurance has seen a technology revolution for the last 15 years, largely accelerated by insurtech," Hugendubler said. "Almost every insurance organization has recognized the need to automate manual processes and find ways to solve challenges surrounding unstructured data, but many don't have the capital to address these issues."

These resources address only one part of the tech puzzle however, as firms must be careful to have proper guidelines and oversight in place to minimize the risk of misuse.

Authored by Ken Hugendubler

