Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
23.12.24
15:39 Uhr
110,40 Euro
+0,45
+0,41 %
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2024 15:50 Uhr
Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool Employee Volunteers Embody the Company's Values

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Whirlpool Corporation employee volunteers go above and beyond, dedicating their time and talents to make a real difference in their communities. From planting trees and cleaning up waterways, to hair donations, home builds and community center improvements, their actions speak volumes. These volunteers truly embody the company's values, taking the initiative to improve life at home and in their communities.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) is a leading kitchen and laundry appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home and inspiring generations with our brands. The company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana,Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees, and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
