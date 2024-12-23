Anzeige
Montag, 23.12.2024

ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2024 16:02 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund Offers Nearly $300,000 in Bill Assistance to Indiana Customers Facing Financial Hardship This Winter Season

Finanznachrichten News

  • Qualifying Duke Energy customers can receive up to a $300 account credit annually

  • Over the last year, Duke Energy has supported more than 2,000 Indiana households with more than $650,000 in energy bill assistance

PLAINFIELD, IN / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Duke Energy Indiana is dedicating nearly $300,000 in financial assistance to help its customers in need pay their energy bills this winter season. The Share the Light Fund is supported by Duke Energy shareholders and voluntary contributions from customers and employees.

"Duke Energy's Share the Light Fund is available to those who may be struggling to make ends meet," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "We work hand in hand with local community action agencies to connect our customers with available assistance, offer programs and tools to help manage their energy use and provide financial support during times of economic hardship."

Duke Energy works with the Indiana Community Action Association to distribute funds to qualifying customers to pay energy bills, deposits and reconnection/connection charges.

Eligibility for the Share the Light Fund is based on income, family size and the availability of resources. Customers can receive up to a $300 credit annually on their account. Individuals should contact their local community action agency to see if they are eligible. Click here to find a listing of service providers by county.

Savings programs and assistance

Duke Energy offers a number of other tools and resources to help customers take control of their energy use and save money, including:

  • Usage Alerts that send customers a notification of how much electricity they are using and its cost so they can make adjustments before their billing period ends

  • Free Home Energy House Calls, where energy professionals assess a home in-person or virtually for efficiency and provide customers with a toolkit of energy-saving devices

  • Installment payment plans for customers needing flexibility

To learn more about these programs, visit duke-energy.com/SeasonalSavings.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,300 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 900,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: Tina Noel
24-Hour: 800.559.3853

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Duke Energy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Duke Energy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/duke-energy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Duke Energy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
