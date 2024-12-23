BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23
BlackRock American Income Trust plc
LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468
The Directors of BlackRock American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2024, has previously been notified to a RIS.
Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 23 January 2025.
Enquiries:
Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427
Release
