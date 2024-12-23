Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
23.12.2024 16:36 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

Finanznachrichten News

BlackRock American Income Trust Plc - Mandatory Closed Period Compliance with MAR

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 23

BlackRock American Income Trust plc
LEI - 549300WWOCXSC241W468

The Directors of BlackRock American Income Trust plc confirm that they are satisfied that all inside information, which the Directors and BlackRock American Income Trust plc have leading up to the announcement of results for the year ended 31 October 2024, has previously been notified to a RIS.

Accordingly, the Company may continue to buy back its ordinary shares to be held in treasury or for cancellation, or issue new shares, until the end of the mandatory closed period which is expected to be on or around 23 January 2025.

Enquiries:

Caroline Driscoll
Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0207 743 2427

Date: 23 December 2024



Release
© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.