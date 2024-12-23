Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
23.12.2024 16:38 Uhr
AEG Celebrates 14th Annual "Season of Giving"

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / This holiday season,?AEG is helping to spread joy to those in need by supporting local nonprofits and deserving children and their families across the United States.

The company is proud to give back to the community as part of its annual 'Season of Giving' through impactful initiatives that inspire employees to make a difference. From volunteering their time to contributing resources, employees came together to support those in need and spread joy during the holiday season.

"We are thrilled to bring joy to families across the country this holiday season," said Anette Padilla, AEG's Director of Community Foundation & Social Impact. "For over 14 years, we have worked alongside our employees to support local communities, and their continued generosity embodies the spirit of giving that makes a meaningful difference."

AEG's Season of Giving Initiatives Included:

  • Inviting over 450 children and their families to enjoy a fun-filled evening ice skating at the LA Kings Holiday Ice rink at L.A. LIVE and a private screening of Moana® 2 at Regal Cinemas at L.A. LIVE.

  • Collecting more than 2,000 toys at AEG hosted toy drives at more than 12 AEG offices across the country. The toys were donated to such organizations as Toys for Tots, Queen Community House and families in North Carolina recovering from Hurricane Helene.

  • Collecting and distributing more than 1,000 food items which were donated to local organizations and employees from six cities volunteering their time at their regional food banks and pantries.

  • Hosting employee clothing drives where living essentials and clothing were distributed to families in need in Los Angeles, CA and Grand Prairie, TX.

  • And supporting over 45 local families in Los Angeles through the Adopt-a-Family-Program.

For more information about AEG's social impact initiatives, please click here.


AEG's Forest Hills Stadium hosted its annual holiday toy drive. (Photo: Toby Tenenbaum)

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from AEG on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: AEG
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/aeg
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: AEG



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
