Montag, 23.12.2024
Die erste börsennotierte Gesellschaft, die auf das gemeinsame Wachstum von Solana, XRP und Dogecoin setzt!
WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906 | Ticker-Symbol: RNL
Tradegate
23.12.24
17:05 Uhr
46,230 Euro
-0,360
-0,77 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.12.2024 15:06 Uhr
RENAULT: Statement

Finanznachrichten News
Press Release
December 23, 2024


Statement

Boulogne-Billancourt, France, December 23 - Renault Group acknowledges the announcements made today by Nissan and Honda, which are still at an early stage.

As the main shareholder of Nissan, Renault Group will consider all options based on the best interest of the Group and its stakeholders.

Renault Group continues to execute its strategy and to roll-out projects that create value for the Group, including projects already launched within the Alliance.

RENAULT GROUP
MEDIA
RELATIONS
Valérie Gillot
+33 6 83 92 92 96
valerie.gillot@renault.com		 Rie Yamane
+33 6 03 16 35 20
rie.yamane@renault.com
RENAULT GROUP INVESTOR
RELATIONS
Philippine de Schonen
+33 6 13 45 68 39
philippine.de-schonen@renault.com



© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
