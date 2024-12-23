Tower Semiconductor Releases 300mm 65nm 3.3V-Based BCD Power Management Platform

Delivering high-efficiency power, high-performance analog, and high-density digital in a single power management platform for mobile, AI, and data center applications

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, December 23, 2024 - Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), a leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, today announced its new 300mm 65nm 3.3V-based BCD Power management platform, PML, in addition to its successful 5V-based offering already in high-volume production in Japan and that which is being qualified in Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, manufacturing site. This new, cutting-edge platform addresses the stringent low-voltage requirements of mobile devices and meets the growing demands for high power efficiency and power density in AI and data center applications.

The advanced 300mm BCD PML offering comprises LDMOS devices with ultra-low on-resistance and best-in-class figure-of-merit, achieving highest power conversion efficiency for fast switching converters. In addition, it features power devices with wide voltage range and a nominal 3.3V gate voltage that can be substantially overdriven and underdriven addressing products such as PMIC, Audio IC, and high-power voltage regulators for GPU and CPU. These advantages enable users to achieve outstanding performance in power consumption and extend battery life in battery operated applications.

"Our new PML platform exemplifies Tower Semiconductor's continuous success in providing cutting-edge power management technology solutions," said Shimon Greenberg, General Manager of Power Management Business Unit. "Specifically designed for advanced power management applications, this innovation empowers our customers to develop industry-leading products with a competitive edge that address the evolving demands of the strategic mobile, AI, and data center markets".

For additional information on Tower's PM technology platform, please visit here .

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leading foundry of high-value analog semiconductor solutions, provides technology, development, and process platforms for its customers in growing markets such as consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical and aerospace and defense. Tower Semiconductor focuses on creating a positive and sustainable impact on the world through long-term partnerships and its advanced and innovative analog technology offering, comprised of a broad range of customizable process platforms such as SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, non-imaging sensors, displays, integrated power management (BCD and 700V), photonics, and MEMS. Tower Semiconductor also provides world-class design enablement for a quick and accurate design cycle as well as process transfer services including development, transfer, and optimization, to IDMs and fabless companies. To provide multi-fab sourcing and extended capacity for its customers, Tower Semiconductor owns two facilities in Israel (150mm and 200mm), two in the U.S. (200mm), two in Japan (200mm and 300mm) which it owns through its 51% holdings in TPSCo, shares a 300mm facility in Agrate, Italy, with ST as well as has access to a 300mm capacity corridor in Intel's New Mexico factory. For more information, please visit: www.towersemi.com .

