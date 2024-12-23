Cascale: 2024 Reflections: Celebrating Progress, Demanding More

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 23, 2024 / Cascale

CEO Colin Browne reflects on his first seven months at Cascale and what needs to happen next.

by Colin Browne, CEO, Cascale

As we close the book on 2024, I want to start by celebrating the progress we've made together.

This year, Cascale underwent a transformational rebrand that better reflects who we are and what we stand for: collective action at scale. Our Annual Meeting in Munich set a new benchmark for engagement, aligning members around the critical challenges of our time.

We've made strides in policy work, collaborating with partners to amplify the industry's voice on regulations that matter. We've enhanced tools like the Higg Index, ensuring they're fit for purpose and aligned with the evolving needs of our members. We've also begun working more strategically with key partners, and we've seen incredible commitment from across our community to tackle the twin crises of climate change and social inequality.

There's so much to be proud of.

But this isn't one of those end-of-year posts where I pat us on the back and say, "job well done." Because, let's be honest: it's not enough. Not by a long shot.

Earlier this week, I spoke with a colleague in the industry who mentioned that it often takes a year for outsiders to feel comfortable within the nonprofit sector. But if "getting comfortable" means accepting the current state of affairs, then I refuse to do so. In the words of American activist and author Angela Davis, "I am no longer accepting the things I cannot change. I am changing the things I cannot accept."

The question for me-and for all of us whose work ties back to the consumer goods value chain-is this: What can we no longer accept?

What I Can No Longer Accept

First, the endless cycle of audits. I recently met with a manufacturer whose supply chain endured 723 audits in a single year. This staggering number represents wasted time, money, and resources-resources that could be invested in improving working conditions or reducing environmental impacts.

We've talked for years about harmonizing audits, yet duplicative proprietary demands persist. It's time for brands to step up and commit to meaningful, long-term partnerships with their facilities. Responsible purchasing practices can no longer be optional.

My commitment: In 2025, Cascale will double down on harmonizing frameworks and fostering equitable business practices that enable decent work. And, we hope to have some big news on the horizon.

Second, the patchwork of science-based targets (SBTs). Instead of supporting their supply chains in setting meaningful decarbonization goals, too many brands are pushing this responsibility onto manufacturers, creating conflicting and burdensome requirements.

My commitment: Cascale will leverage its convening power to drive systemic action through the Industry Decarbonization Roadmap (IDR), catalyzing progress on energy transitions, foundational environmental performance, and supply chain decarbonization.

Third, the lack of shared responsibility for critical investments. Brands and manufacturers must work together to fund the solutions we need to build a resilient, sustainable supply chain. Collaboration is a two-way street, and we need you to engage and collaborate with intent.

My commitment: Cascale will continue to lead pre-competitive collaboration, creating the conditions for impactful partnerships that drive measurable progress.

Moving Beyond the Status Quo

Angela Davis's words resonate deeply: accepting the status quo is not an option. Regulation is inevitable, but so are the worsening impacts of climate change and inequality. Our industry must lead, not react.

I'm increasingly hearing that some companies are walking back their climate action plans, choosing to focus solely on compliance. They claim they can't afford to do both. Not only is this staggeringly irresponsible, but it's also shortsighted. Legislation will soon demand we demonstrate measurable progress-not just promises. And let's not forget: consumers are watching. They will call out companies that fail to act, and the reputational cost of inaction will far outweigh any short-term savings.

At Cascale, we're ready to roll up our sleeves and get to work. But this isn't something we can do alone. Collaboration isn't just a buzzword-it's the only way forward. This isn't about maintaining the status quo. It's about reimagining what's possible and aligning our efforts to create the impact our planet and people so desperately need.

So, as you take time to recharge over the holidays, reflect on the progress we've made, but also on the work that lies ahead. Come January, let's dive deeper, push harder, and go further-together.

Thank you for your unwavering commitment and passion. Let's make 2025 a year of bold action and tangible impact.

