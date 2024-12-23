Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 23-Dec-2024 / 16:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 23 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 23 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 106,548 Highest price paid per share: 131.00p Lowest price paid per share: 125.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 129.8283p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 327,999,913 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (327,999,913) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 129.8283p 106,548

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 797 126.00 08:01:00 00317284835TRLO1 XLON 200 125.50 08:18:15 00317288687TRLO1 XLON 363 125.50 08:18:15 00317288688TRLO1 XLON 200 125.50 08:20:32 00317289695TRLO1 XLON 1732 125.50 08:32:34 00317292058TRLO1 XLON 99 126.00 08:32:34 00317292059TRLO1 XLON 200 126.00 08:33:37 00317292296TRLO1 XLON 1724 126.00 08:40:49 00317293732TRLO1 XLON 300 126.00 08:56:19 00317296437TRLO1 XLON 134 126.50 09:06:08 00317298215TRLO1 XLON 1658 126.50 09:06:08 00317298216TRLO1 XLON 200 126.50 09:06:08 00317298217TRLO1 XLON 100 126.50 09:06:40 00317298287TRLO1 XLON 200 127.00 09:11:25 00317298940TRLO1 XLON 200 127.50 09:11:48 00317299002TRLO1 XLON 200 127.50 09:22:06 00317300542TRLO1 XLON 835 128.00 09:23:24 00317300700TRLO1 XLON 233 128.00 09:23:24 00317300701TRLO1 XLON 200 128.00 09:26:35 00317301186TRLO1 XLON 100 128.00 09:26:53 00317301216TRLO1 XLON 824 128.00 11:06:39 00317310057TRLO1 XLON 805 128.00 11:06:44 00317310059TRLO1 XLON 876 128.00 11:06:44 00317310060TRLO1 XLON 300 128.00 11:17:25 00317310142TRLO1 XLON 466 128.00 11:17:25 00317310143TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 11:39:22 00317310488TRLO1 XLON 4 129.50 12:20:51 00317310974TRLO1 XLON 200 129.50 12:30:20 00317311151TRLO1 XLON 200 129.50 12:34:34 00317311197TRLO1 XLON 200 129.50 12:35:33 00317311257TRLO1 XLON 932 130.50 12:52:38 00317311654TRLO1 XLON 128 130.50 12:52:38 00317311655TRLO1 XLON 57 130.50 12:52:49 00317311670TRLO1 XLON 3504 130.00 12:53:13 00317311678TRLO1 XLON 200 130.50 12:53:13 00317311679TRLO1 XLON 525 130.50 12:53:13 00317311680TRLO1 XLON 1407 130.50 12:53:13 00317311681TRLO1 XLON 494 130.50 12:53:13 00317311682TRLO1 XLON 1446 130.50 12:53:13 00317311683TRLO1 XLON 3277 130.00 12:53:17 00317311684TRLO1 XLON 847 129.50 13:06:01 00317311943TRLO1 XLON 200 130.00 13:06:01 00317311944TRLO1 XLON 506 130.00 13:06:01 00317311945TRLO1 XLON 519 130.00 13:06:01 00317311946TRLO1 XLON 1244 130.00 13:13:58 00317311998TRLO1 XLON 504 130.00 13:30:10 00317312117TRLO1 XLON 1253 130.50 13:30:10 00317312118TRLO1 XLON 434 130.50 13:30:10 00317312119TRLO1 XLON 1327 130.50 13:30:10 00317312120TRLO1 XLON 103 130.50 13:30:12 00317312121TRLO1 XLON 13 130.50 13:30:20 00317312124TRLO1 XLON 4 130.50 13:30:33 00317312127TRLO1 XLON 306 130.00 13:44:16 00317312473TRLO1 XLON 504 130.00 13:44:16 00317312474TRLO1 XLON 810 130.00 13:44:16 00317312475TRLO1 XLON 809 130.00 13:44:16 00317312476TRLO1 XLON 810 130.00 13:44:16 00317312477TRLO1 XLON 3192 130.00 13:44:16 00317312478TRLO1 XLON 3199 130.00 13:44:16 00317312479TRLO1 XLON 548 130.00 13:44:19 00317312480TRLO1 XLON 1665 130.00 13:45:12 00317312489TRLO1 XLON 744 130.00 13:45:12 00317312490TRLO1 XLON 300 130.50 13:55:45 00317312702TRLO1 XLON 821 130.00 13:56:17 00317312723TRLO1 XLON 821 130.00 13:56:17 00317312724TRLO1 XLON 821 130.00 13:56:17 00317312725TRLO1 XLON 400 130.00 14:11:43 00317312969TRLO1 XLON 832 130.00 14:24:07 00317313232TRLO1 XLON 443 130.50 14:25:19 00317313285TRLO1 XLON 999 130.50 14:25:19 00317313286TRLO1 XLON

23668 130.00 14:25:39 00317313291TRLO1 XLON 1653 130.00 14:25:42 00317313292TRLO1 XLON 200 131.00 14:43:34 00317314424TRLO1 XLON 1597 130.50 14:50:04 00317314618TRLO1 XLON 158 130.50 15:02:36 00317315192TRLO1 XLON 316 130.50 15:02:36 00317315193TRLO1 XLON 200 130.50 15:11:16 00317315552TRLO1 XLON 158 130.50 15:16:50 00317315675TRLO1 XLON 69 130.00 15:16:50 00317315673TRLO1 XLON 63 130.00 15:16:50 00317315674TRLO1 XLON 600 131.00 15:24:25 00317315829TRLO1 XLON 100 131.00 15:25:00 00317315837TRLO1 XLON 4126 130.50 15:25:28 00317315848TRLO1 XLON 400 131.00 15:25:28 00317315849TRLO1 XLON 119 131.00 15:25:28 00317315850TRLO1 XLON 1405 131.00 15:25:28 00317315851TRLO1 XLON 494 131.00 15:25:28 00317315852TRLO1 XLON 546 131.00 15:25:28 00317315853TRLO1 XLON 305 131.00 15:25:28 00317315854TRLO1 XLON 4126 130.50 15:25:30 00317315855TRLO1 XLON 2914 130.50 15:25:59 00317315863TRLO1 XLON 2205 130.50 15:25:59 00317315864TRLO1 XLON 1028 130.50 15:36:40 00317316154TRLO1 XLON 2391 130.50 15:36:40 00317316155TRLO1 XLON 700 130.50 15:49:13 00317316570TRLO1 XLON 1673 130.50 15:58:35 00317316789TRLO1 XLON 1378 131.00 16:01:21 00317316875TRLO1 XLON 500 131.00 16:01:21 00317316876TRLO1 XLON 200 131.00 16:01:41 00317316879TRLO1 XLON 500 131.00 16:02:08 00317316884TRLO1 XLON 100 131.00 16:02:36 00317316892TRLO1 XLON 400 131.00 16:02:59 00317316906TRLO1 XLON 300 131.00 16:03:31 00317316907TRLO1 XLON 400 131.00 16:07:00 00317316977TRLO1 XLON 700 131.00 16:11:14 00317317080TRLO1 XLON 158 131.00 16:20:24 00317317483TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

