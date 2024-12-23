WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials are concerned about the surge in valley fever cases, a fungal infection affecting the lungs, in numerous counties in California with some regions witnessing spikes of over 100 percent year-over-year.As of November 30, a total of 11,076 valley fever cases were reported in the state compared to last year's 7,396 cases, according to data published by the California Department of Public Health.A year-over-year increase in cases were recorded in Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Kern, Kings, Los Angeles, Madera, Merced, Monterey, Riverside, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tulare and Ventures counties.The disease, also called coccidioidomycosis, is caused by a fungus that grows in the soil and dirt in some areas of California and the southwestern United States.The non-contagious infection occurs when an individual breathes in fungus spores from dirt and dust in outdoor air, making it difficult to avoid breathing in dust.The fever primarily affects the lungs, leading to respiratory problems including cough, fever, chest pain, and tiredness. In certain cases, the infection turns fatal and affects the other parts of the body.To prevent infection, the department advises public to avoid dusty areas, keep doors and windows closed on windy days, use N95 respirators to protect against dust, and avoid outdoor activities that stir up dust or dirt.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX