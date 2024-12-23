AM Best has placed under review with developing implications the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of "aa-" (Superior) of Aviva Insurance Limited (AIL) (United Kingdom). AIL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviva plc (Aviva) (United Kingdom), the non-operating holding company of the Aviva group.

This Credit Rating (rating) action follows the announcement on Dec. 23, 2024, that Aviva Plc has made a binding offer to acquire Direct Line Insurance Group plc (DLG). Under the terms of the binding offer, Aviva will acquire the entire share capital of DLG for a total consideration of GBP 3.7 billion, to be delivered through a combination of cash and a partial share swap. Post acquisition, DLG's shareholders would own approximately 12.5% of Aviva's share capital.

The transaction is subject to approval from DLG's shareholders, and subsequently, the applicable regulatory and competition authorities. DLG's shareholders are expected to reach a decision in March 2025.

The under review with developing implications status reflects AM Best's uncertainty over Aviva's post-acquisition risk-adjusted capitalisation and liquidity. The acquisition is expected to add insurance services revenue (ISR) of more than GBP 3 billion to the Aviva group, which itself reported ISR of GBP 18 billion in 2023, further strengthening its market-leading position in the United Kingdom's general insurance market.

The ratings will remain under review until DLG's shareholders have announced whether they will accept or reject the binding offer. Subsequent to this, and should DLG's shareholders accept the offer, the ratings will remain under review until the group's post-acquisition credit fundamentals are more clear.

