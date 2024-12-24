Anzeige
PR Newswire
24.12.2024 04:24 Uhr
AIMA Technology Group to Unveil Seven New Electric Mobility Products at CES 2025 and Partner with Italian Brand to Set New Industry Standards

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMA Technology Group will debut seven new electric mobility products at CES 2025, catering to diverse consumer needs, from urban commuters to adventure seekers. Each product will showcase AIMA Technology Group's signature blend of futuristic design, smart technology, and eco-conscious engineering, further advancing sustainable electric mobility.


AIMA Technology Group will also unveil its strategic partnership with a top-tier Italian brand at CES 2025, merging luxurious aesthetics with superior performance to set a new standard in the electric mobility industry. This collaboration will redefine luxury and practicality in electric mobility, establishing a new benchmark for the industry.

AIMA Technology Group's global expansion is accelerating, having already covered over 50 countries, with a cumulative sales volume exceeding 80 million units by 2023. The showcase at CES 2025 will further strengthen AIMA Technology Group's leadership in the global electric mobility market.

During CES 2025, AIMA Technology Group will hold a media reception on Tuesday, January 7th at 10:30 AM (Pacific Time) to showcase its new product lineup. On January 8th at 11:00 AM, AIMA will unveil the mysterious limited-edition concept new product at the CES booth, redefining the future of mobility. We invite you to join us in discovering this groundbreaking innovation. Booth location: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth #10947, showcasing our latest innovative achievements.

AIMA Technology booth: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth #10947.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449955/AIMA_Technology_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aima-technology-group-to-unveil-seven-new-electric-mobility-products-at-ces-2025-and-partner-with-italian-brand-to-set-new-industry-standards-302338746.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
