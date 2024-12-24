Anzeige
24.12.2024
AIMA Technology Group to Showcase Seven Groundbreaking Products at CES 2025 and Announce Strategic Partnership with Renowned Italian Brand

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AIMA Technology Group, a global leader in electric mobility, will showcase seven groundbreaking electric mobility products at CES 2025 and announce a strategic partnership with a renowned Italian brand. Following the successful launches of HYHAWK, BIG SUR, BIG SUR SPORT, and SANTA MONICA, AIMA Technology Group will unveil its latest series and reveal the collaboration, further solidifying its leadership in the global market.


Angela Zheng, CEO of AIMA EBIKE, said, "CES 2024 was just the beginning of our journey to redefine electric mobility. In 2025, we are taking it to the next level with breakthrough innovations that push the boundaries of sustainable, stylish, and high-performance electric travel." In 2025,AIMA Technology is targeting over 600 Independent Bicycle Dealer (IBD) locations in the U.S. and launch 6 new products. AIMA exports to over 50 countries and has developed 11 production bases worldwide, including overseas factories in Indonesia and Vietnam.

During CES 2025, AIMA Technology Group will hold a media reception on Tuesday, January 7th at 10:30 AM (Pacific Time) to showcase its new product lineup. On January 8th at 11:00 AM, AIMA will unveil the mysterious limited-edition concept product at the CES booth, redefining the future of mobility. We invite you to join us in discovering this groundbreaking innovation. Booth location: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth #10947, showcasing our latest innovative achievements.

AIMA Technology booth: Las Vegas Convention Center, North Hall, Booth #10947.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2449955/AIMA_Technology_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aima-technology-group-to-showcase-seven-groundbreaking-products-at-ces-2025-and-announce-strategic-partnership-with-renowned-italian-brand-302338775.html

