BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks look set to open on a mixed note Tuesday, with trading likely to remain muted in the run-up to Christmas.Regional markets will close early today and remain shut on Wednesday for Christmas. U.S. markets will also close earlier than usual for Christmas Eve and will remain shut on Wednesday.Asian markets were broadly higher after a rally in some of the world's largest technology companies, including Nvidia, Broadcom, Alphabet and Meta boosted U.S. benchmark indexes overnight.The dollar was underpinned by elevated bond yields while oil and gold clung to modest gains in Asian trade.U.S. stocks rose overnight and Treasury yields climbed to an almost seven-month high after the release of mixed economic readings.A measure of U.S. consumer confidence deteriorated in December, while new home sales rebounded and core capital goods orders increased in November, separate set of data revealed.The Dow added 0.2 percent to end higher for a third day running, while the S&P 500 climbed 0.7 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1 percent.European stocks ended mixed on Monday amid worries about Trump's tariff threats and continued political uncertainty in Germany and France.The pan European STOXX 600 inched up 0.1 percent. France's CAC 40 finished marginally lower and the German DAX slid 0.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 edged up by 0.2 percent.