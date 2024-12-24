BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.The NZ dollar fell to 0.5635 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.5648.Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 88.50 and 1.8448 from Monday's closing quotes of 88.76 and 1.8416, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 86.00 against the yen and 1.86 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX