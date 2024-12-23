SANTA PAULA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Limoneira Company (the "Company" or "Limoneira") (Nasdaq: LMNR), a diversified citrus growing, packing, selling and marketing company with related agribusiness activities and real estate development operations, today reported financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended October 31, 2024.

Management Comments

Harold Edwards, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, " Our achievement of solid lemon revenue and record avocado production, reaching 15.1 million pounds of avocados sold in 2024, demonstrates the inherent strength of our agricultural platform and validates our strategic focus on this high-value segment. The exceptional performance in avocados reinforces our strategic decision to expand our avocado production by 1,000 acres through fiscal year 2027, a transformation that is expected to drive significant EBITDA growth. In addition, our lemon offering is achieving increased penetration in the foodservice and quick service restaurant channels, and we expect more meaningful market penetration in fiscal 2025. We anticipate that further growth will come from enhanced sourcing of third-party lemons, alongside the significant monetization potential of our water and real estate assets. Our compelling portfolio of agricultural and real estate assets, together with our valuable water resources and strong balance sheet, create multiple pathways intended to build lasting shareholder value."

Mr. Edwards continued, " Our Harvest at Limoneira residential real estate joint venture with the Lewis Group of Companies ("Lewis") continues to perform very well and we also anticipate meaningful water monetization transactions in fiscal year 2025. In addition, we continue to explore strategic alternatives for our assets and are very pleased with the interest. We remain committed to thoroughly exploring all options to maximize stockholder value and will provide updates if the board of directors finds that further disclosure is necessary or advisable."

Fiscal Year 2024 Fourth Quarter Results

For the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, total net revenue was $43.9 million, compared to total net revenue of $41.4 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year. Agribusiness revenue was $42.5 million, compared to $40.1 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Other operations revenue was $1.4 million, compared to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year.

Agribusiness revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 includes $8.4 million in fresh packed lemon sales, compared to $11.3 million of fresh packed lemon sales during the same period of fiscal year 2023. Approximately 470,000 cartons of U.S. packed fresh lemons were sold in aggregate during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 at a $17.95 average price per carton, compared to approximately 550,000 cartons sold at a $20.39 average price per carton during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Brokered lemons and other lemon sales were $14.6 million and $13.2 million, in the fourth quarter of fiscal years 2024 and 2023, respectively.

The Company recognized $8.9 million of avocado revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to no avocado revenue in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year. Approximately 4.6 million pounds of avocados were sold in aggregate during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 at a $1.92 average price per pound.

The Company recognized $1.7 million of orange revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to $1.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023. Approximately 91,000 cartons of oranges were sold during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 at an $18.99 average price per carton, compared to approximately 69,000 cartons sold at a $28.32 average price per carton during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

Specialty citrus and other crops revenue was $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to $6.5 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023. The decrease in specialty citrus and other crops revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was primarily due to decreased volume of specialty citrus sold and decreased wine grape revenue. During the fourth quarters of fiscal years 2024 and 2023, approximately 8,000 and 75,000 40-pound carton equivalents of specialty citrus were sold at average per carton prices of $42.63 and $32.64, respectively. Wine grape revenues were $2.3 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to $2.9 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023. Farm management revenues were $2.9 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to $3.1 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023 on similar acreage.

Total costs and expenses in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 were $46.6 million, compared to $51.1 million in the fourth quarter of last fiscal year.

Operating loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $2.8 million, compared to operating loss of $9.7 million in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Net loss applicable to common stock, after preferred dividends, for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $2.0 million, compared to net loss applicable to common stock of $3.6 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023. Net loss per diluted share for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $0.11, compared to net loss per diluted share of $0.20 for the same period of fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted net loss for diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024 was $1.6 million or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 adjusted net loss for diluted EPS of $2.6 million or $0.15 per diluted share. A reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company to adjusted net (loss) income for diluted EPS is provided at the end of this release.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the same period of fiscal year 2023. A reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is provided at the end of this release.

Fiscal Year 2024 Results

For the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, total net revenue was $191.5 million, compared to $179.9 million for the same period in fiscal year 2023. The increase was primarily due to increased agribusiness revenues from avocados, partially offset by decreased agribusiness revenues from lemons and specialty citrus and other crops. Operating loss for fiscal year 2024 was $6.2 million, compared to operating income of $10.8 million in the same period last fiscal year, primarily due to net gain on disposal of assets. Net income applicable to common stock, after preferred dividends, was $7.2 million for fiscal year 2024, compared to $8.9 million last fiscal year. Net income per diluted share for fiscal year 2024 was $0.40, compared to net income per diluted share of $0.50 in fiscal year 2023.

For fiscal year 2024, adjusted net income for diluted EPS was $11.0 million compared to adjusted net loss for diluted EPS of $7.6 million for fiscal year 2023. In fiscal year 2024, adjusted net income per diluted share was $0.62 compared to adjusted net loss per diluted share of $0.43 for fiscal year 2023, based on approximately 17.7 million and 17.6 million, respectively, adjusted weighted average diluted common shares outstanding.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

During the fiscal year ended October 31, 2024, net cash provided by operating activities was $17.9 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $15.9 million in the prior fiscal year. Net cash used in investing activities was $9.2 million for fiscal year 2024, compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $90.6 million in fiscal year 2023. For fiscal year 2024, net cash used in financing activities was $9.3 million, compared to $71.9 million in the prior fiscal year.

On January 31, 2023, the Company sold its Northern Properties, which resulted in total net proceeds of $98.4 million. The proceeds were used to pay down all the Company's domestic debt except the AgWest Farm Credit $40.0 million non-revolving line of credit with an interest rate that is fixed at 3.57% through July 1, 2025. Long-term debt as of October 31, 2024, was $40.0 million, compared to $40.6 million at the end of fiscal year 2023. Debt levels as of October 31, 2024, less $3.0 million of cash on hand, resulted in a net debt position of $37.6 million at the end of fiscal year 2024. Additionally, the Company's 50%/50% real estate development joint venture with Lewis closed an additional 554 residential homesites in April 2024 and distributed $30.0 million in June 2024, of which Limoneira received $15.0 million. As of October 31, 2024, the joint venture had $66.9 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand.

Real Estate Development and Property Sales

In October 2023, the Company's joint venture closed on lot sales representing 121 residential units, thus completing the sell-out of Phase 1 of the development. In April 2024, the joint venture closed on lot sales representing 554 residential units, thus completing the sell-out of Phase 2 of the development. Total lot sales of 1,261 residential units closed since the project's inception. In May 2024, the Company announced that the Santa Paula City Council approved the proposal brought by the joint venture to increase the total number of residential units for the project from 1,500 to 2,050 units. The 550-unit increase will provide 250 additional single family for-sale homesites within Phase 3 of Harvest. A separate joint venture with Lewis plans to construct 300 multi-family rental homes on a mixed-use portion of the project.

Updated Guidance

The Company expects fresh lemon volumes to be in the range of 5.0 million to 5.5 million cartons for fiscal year 2025. Avocado volumes are expected to be in the range of 7.0 million to 8.0 million pounds for fiscal year 2025.

The Company expects to receive total proceeds of $180 million from Harvest, LLCB II, LLC and East Area II spread out over seven fiscal years, with approximately $15 million received in fiscal year 2024.

Harvest at Limoneira Cash Flow Projections (in millions)

Fiscal Year 2024 Actual 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 Projected Distributions $15 $8 $18 $34 $41 $22 $42

The Company has 1,000 acres of non-bearing lemons and avocados estimated to become full bearing over the next four to five years, which the Company expects will enable strong organic growth in the coming years. Additionally, the Company plans to continue expanding its plantings of avocados over the next three years and expects to have an increase in third-party grower lemons. The foregoing describes organic growth opportunities and does not include potential acquisition opportunities for the Company in its highly fragmented industry.

Looking ahead, we continue to see a strong EBITDA outlook that is underpinned by plans to expand avocado production by 1,000 acres through fiscal year 2027 to capitalize on robust consumer demand trends. During this transition, the Company expects fiscal year 2025 avocado volume to be lower compared to fiscal year 2024 due to the alternate bearing nature of avocado trees. These operational results do not take into account anticipated additional gains from asset monetization.

About Limoneira Company

Limoneira Company, a 131-year-old international agribusiness headquartered in Santa Paula, California, has grown to become one of the premier integrated agribusinesses in the world. Limoneira (le moñ âra) is a dedicated sustainability company with 10,500 acres of rich agricultural lands, real estate properties and water rights in California, Arizona, Chile and Argentina. The Company is a leading producer of lemons, avocados and other crops that are enjoyed throughout the world. For more about Limoneira Company, visit www.limoneira.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on Limoneira's current expectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as "expect," "may," "anticipate," "plans", "intend," "should be," "will be," "is likely to," "strive to," and similar expressions referring to future periods.

Limoneira believes the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, Limoneira cautions you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause future outcomes to differ materially from those foreseen in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: success in executing the Company's business plans and strategies, including the review and evaluation of strategic transactions; the process by which the Company engages in its evaluation of strategic transactions; the outcome of potential future strategic transactions and the terms thereof; the possibility that the evaluation of potential strategic transactions will not realize any additional value to our stockholders, and managing the risks involved in the foregoing; changes in laws, regulations, rules, quotas, tariffs and import laws; weather conditions that affect production, transportation, storage, import and export of fresh product; increased pressure from crop disease, insects and other pests; disruption of water supplies or changes in water allocations; disruption in the global supply chain; pricing and supply of raw materials and products; market responses to industry volume pressures; pricing and supply of energy; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; availability of financing for land development activities; political changes and economic crises; international conflict; acts of terrorism; labor disruptions, strikes or work stoppages; loss of important intellectual property rights; inability to pay debt obligations; inability to engage in certain transactions due to restrictive covenants in debt instruments; government restrictions on land use; and market and pricing risks due to concentrated ownership of stock. Other risks and uncertainties include those that are described in Limoneira's SEC filings that are available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Limoneira undertakes no obligation to subsequently update or revise the forward-looking statements made in this press release, except as required by law.

LIMONEIRA COMPANY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except share and per share data) October 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash $ 2,996 $ 3,631 Accounts receivable, net 14,734 14,458 Cultural costs 1,877 2,334 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,849 5,588 Receivables/other from related parties 2,390 4,214 Total current assets 25,846 30,225 Property, plant and equipment, net 162,046 160,631 Real estate development 10,201 9,987 Equity in investments 81,546 78,816 Goodwill 1,504 1,512 Intangible assets, net 5,221 6,657 Other assets 12,451 13,382 Total assets $ 298,815 $ 301,210 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,260 $ 9,892 Growers and suppliers payable 8,960 9,629 Accrued liabilities 12,483 8,651 Payables to related parties 5,542 4,805 Current portion of long-term debt 559 381 Total current liabilities 34,804 33,358 Long-term liabilities: Long-term debt, less current portion 40,031 40,628 Deferred income taxes 20,084 22,172 Other long-term liabilities 1,395 4,555 Total liabilities 96,314 100,713 Commitments and contingencies - - Series B Convertible Preferred Stock - $100.00 par value (50,000 shares authorized: 14,790 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023) (8.75% coupon rate) 1,479 1,479 Series B-2 Convertible Preferred Stock - $100.00 par value (10,000 shares authorized: 9,300 shares issued and outstanding at October 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023) (4% dividend rate on liquidation value of $1,000 per share) 9,331 9,331 Stockholders' equity: Series A Junior Participating Preferred Stock - $0.01 par value (20,000 shares authorized: zero issued or outstanding at October 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023) - - Common Stock - $0.01 par value (39,000,000 shares authorized: 18,284,148 and 18,192,009 shares issued and 18,033,171 and 17,941,032 shares outstanding at October 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023, respectively) 180 179 Additional paid-in capital 170,243 168,441 Retained earnings 20,826 19,017 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,614 ) (5,666 ) Treasury stock, at cost, 250,977 shares at October 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023 (3,493 ) (3,493 ) Noncontrolling interest 10,549 11,209 Total stockholders' equity 191,691 189,687 Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 298,815 $ 301,210

LIMONEIRA COMPANY CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended October 31, Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net revenues: Agribusiness $ 42,478 $ 40,085 $ 185,923 $ 174,381 Other operations 1,383 1,348 5,580 5,520 Total net revenues 43,861 41,433 191,503 179,901 Costs and expenses: Agribusiness 39,820 42,894 164,807 169,169 Other operations 1,413 1,331 5,274 4,612 Impairment of intangible asset - - 643 - (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (378 ) 350 (507 ) (28,849 ) Gain on legal settlement - - - (2,269 ) Selling, general and administrative 5,757 6,548 27,464 26,455 Total costs and expenses 46,612 51,123 197,681 169,118 Operating (loss) income (2,751 ) (9,690 ) (6,178 ) 10,783 Other income (expense): Interest income 55 116 118 364 Interest expense, net of patronage dividends (130 ) (77 ) (961 ) (494 ) Equity in earnings of investments, net 1,240 4,808 18,356 5,322 Other (expense) income, net (12 ) 16 212 (2,611 ) Total other income 1,153 4,863 17,725 2,581 (Loss) income before income tax (provision) benefit (1,598 ) (4,827 ) 11,547 13,364 Income tax (provision) benefit (322 ) 1,290 (4,373 ) (4,247 ) Net (loss) income (1,920 ) (3,537 ) 7,174 9,117 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest 61 82 542 283 Net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company (1,859 ) (3,455 ) 7,716 9,400 Preferred dividends (125 ) (125 ) (501 ) (501 ) Net (loss) income applicable to common stock $ (1,984 ) $ (3,580 ) $ 7,215 $ 8,899 Basic net (loss) income per common share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.50 Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.50 Weighted-average common shares outstanding-basic 17,760 17,622 17,715 17,603 Weighted-average common shares outstanding-diluted 17,760 17,622 17,715 17,603

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Due to significant depreciable assets associated with the nature of the Company's operations and interest costs associated with our capital structure, management believes that earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and adjusted EBITDA, which excludes stock-based compensation, pension settlement cost, impairment of intangible asset, (gain) loss on disposal of assets, net, cash bonus related to sale of assets, gain on legal settlement and severance benefits are important measures to evaluate our results of operations between periods on a more comparable basis. Such measurements are not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and should not be construed as an alternative to reported results determined in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP information provided is unique to the Company and may not be consistent with methodologies used by other companies.

EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are summarized and reconciled to net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company, which management considers to be the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, as follows (in thousands):

Three Months Ended

October 31, Fiscal Year Ended

October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company $ (1,859 ) $ (3,455 ) $ 7,716 $ 9,400 Interest income (55 ) (116 ) (118 ) (364 ) Interest expense, net of patronage dividends 130 77 961 494 Income tax provision (benefit) 322 (1,290 ) 4,373 4,247 Depreciation and amortization 2,101 2,066 8,374 8,576 EBITDA 639 (2,718 ) 21,306 22,353 Stock-based compensation 977 1,057 4,116 3,841 Pension settlement cost - - - 2,700 Impairment of intangible asset - - 643 - (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (378 ) 350 (507 ) (28,849 ) Cash bonus related to sale of assets - - - 2,000 Gain on legal settlement - - - (2,269 ) Severance benefits (38 ) - 1,160 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,200 $ (1,311 ) $ 26,718 $ (224 )

The following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company to adjusted net (loss) income for diluted EPS (in thousands, except per share data):

Three Months Ended October 31, Fiscal Year Ended October 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to Limoneira Company $ (1,859 ) $ (3,455 ) $ 7,716 $ 9,400 Effect of preferred stock and unvested, restricted stock (147 ) (152 ) (685 ) (589 ) Stock-based compensation 977 1,057 4,116 3,841 Pension settlement cost - - - 2,700 Impairment of intangible asset - - 643 - (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (378 ) 350 (507 ) (28,849 ) Cash bonus related to sale of assets - - - 2,000 Gain on legal settlement - - - (2,269 ) Severance benefits (38 ) - 1,160 - Tax effect of adjustments at federal and state rates (154 ) (386 ) (1,489 ) 6,193 Adjusted net (loss) income for diluted EPS $ (1,599 ) $ (2,586 ) $ 10,954 $ (7,573 ) Diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.11 ) $ (0.20 ) $ 0.40 $ 0.50 Adjusted diluted net (loss) income per common share $ (0.09 ) $ (0.15 ) $ 0.62 $ (0.43 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 17,760 17,622 17,715 17,603 Adjusted weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 17,760 17,622 17,715 17,603

Supplemental Information

(in thousands, except acres and average price amounts):

Agribusiness Segment Information for the Three Months Ended October 31, 2024 Fresh

Lemons Lemon

Packing Eliminations Avocados Other

Agribusiness Total

Agribusiness Revenues from external customers $ 24,073 $ 1,375 $ - $ 8,869 $ 8,161 $ 42,478 Intersegment revenue - 3,998 (3,998 ) - - - Total net revenues 24,073 5,373 (3,998 ) 8,869 8,161 42,478 Costs and expenses 25,621 7,301 (3,998 ) 1,805 7,305 38,034 Depreciation and amortization - - - - - 1,786 Operating income (loss) $ (1,548 ) $ (1,928 ) $ - $ 7,064 $ 856 $ 2,658

Agribusiness Segment Information for the Three Months Ended October 31, 2023 Fresh

Lemons Lemon

Packing Eliminations Avocados Other

Agribusiness Total

Agribusiness Revenues from external customers $ 25,443 $ 3,030 $ - $ - $ 11,612 $ 40,085 Intersegment revenue - 3,725 (3,725 ) - - - Total net revenues 25,443 6,755 (3,725 ) - 11,612 40,085 Costs and expenses 25,951 9,121 (3,725 ) - 9,834 41,181 Depreciation and amortization - - - - - 1,713 Operating (loss) income $ (508 ) $ (2,366 ) $ - $ - $ 1,778 $ (2,809 )

Lemons Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Lemon Packing Q4 2024 Q4 2023 United States: Cartons packed and sold 470 549 Acres harvested 1,900 2,000 Revenue $ 5,373 $ 6,755 Limoneira cartons sold 186 208 Direct costs 7,301 9,121 Third-party grower cartons sold 284 341 Operating loss $ (1,928 ) $ (2,366 ) Average price per carton $ 17.95 $ 20.39 Avocados Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Chile: Pounds sold 4,622 - Lemon revenue $ 900 $ 1,100 Average price per pound $ 1.92 $ - 40-pound carton equivalents 279 316 Other Agribusiness Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Other: Orange cartons sold 91 69 Lemon packing $ 1,400 $ 3,000 Average price per carton $ 18.99 $ 28.32 Lemon by-product sales $ 100 $ - Specialty citrus cartons sold 8 75 Brokered lemons and other lemon sales $ 14,600 $ 13,200 Average price per carton $ 42.63 $ 32.64 Farm management $ 2,916 $ 3,144 Agribusiness costs and expenses Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Other $ 3,176 $ 4,085 Packing costs $ 7,301 $ 9,121 Harvest costs 3,444 2,039 Growing costs 8,273 9,193 Third-party grower and supplier costs 18,654 20,320 Other costs 362 508 Depreciation and amortization 1,786 1,713 Agribusiness costs and expenses $ 39,820 $ 42,894

