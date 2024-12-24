Miton UK Microcap Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24
Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc
24th December 2024
Miton UK Microcap Trust plc
It is announced that at the close of business on 23rd December 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value per share of Miton UK Microcap Trust plc is:
With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:
Including current period revenue to
23rd December 2024 50.20p per ordinary share
Excluding current period revenue 50.01p per ordinary share
Legal Entity Identifier 21380048Q8UABVMAG916
24th December 2024
