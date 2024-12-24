The "E-cigarettes in France: Market Regulatory Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This product bundle includes two comprehensive reports:
- France Market Report: offers a detailed overview of the French vape market, covering everything from market size and vaping population to e-liquids and hardware.
- France Regulatory Report: details the regulatory framework for e-cigarette products in France, including age, product, packaging and advertising restrictions, public usage, notification requirements, taxation and sanctions.
Together, these reports examine market dynamics, regulatory impacts, and the future outlook for the vaping industry in France.
The market regulatory report duo provides:
From a market perspective:
- A clear and detailed understanding of current market size and structure, enabling you to confidently assess where your business and products stand within the market.
- The ability to plan ahead for emerging trends.
- A strategic overview of consumer preferences, key retail channels, and product demand.
- Insights into major competitor brands and their positions within the market.
- An in-depth discussion of key topics specific to this market, with historical and future influences identified, along with comparisons to other national markets.
- Detailed data presented in graphical form for enhanced analysis.
From a regulatory perspective:
- A clear and detailed understanding of current regulatory requirements in a specific jurisdiction, ensuring confidence that your business and products remain compliant.
- The ability to plan ahead for upcoming regulatory changes.
- A strategic understanding of the policy climate within the jurisdiction, allowing you to forecast its potential impact on business development.
- Access to further information, including links to full legislative texts and contact details for relevant government offices.
Key Topics Covered:
Market contents:
- Executive summary
- Smoking rates
- Vape market
- Market size and vaping population
- Retail channels
- Online channel
- Tobacconists
- Hardware
- E-liquid
- Pricing and affordability
- Nicotine pouches as a new alternative to tobacco
Regulatory contents:
- Executive summary
- Outlook
- France: the basics
- National regulatory framework
- Age restrictions
- Product restrictions
- Labelling and packaging
- Obligation to notify
- Retail channel restrictions
- Public usage
- Advertising and marketing
- Taxation
- Sanctions
- Relevant laws
- Relevant bodies
