BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Performance The Company's NAV fell by 1.2% in November 2024, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return) which declined by 2.5% (performance figures in GBP). November 2024 was a challenging month for the mining sector, which underperformed broader equity markets represented by the MSCI All Country World Index, which returned 3.7%. The mining sector experienced volatility as Donald Trump's US election victory increased uncertainty around future trade tensions with China. The election result also led to outperformance from US stocks, including US mining companies. Meanwhile, stimulus measures announced by China had an underwhelming effect on commodity demand expectations. Performance in the commodities space was mixed, with iron ore (62% Fe) and nickel prices rising by 1.0% and 1.4% respectively, whilst copper fell by 5.1%. In the precious metals space, gold and silver prices fell by 3.0% and 8.0% respectively, as the US dollar strengthened significantly following Trump's election, creating a headwind. Uranium supply-side risk increased as Russia announced temporary restrictions on the export of enriched uranium to the US. Additionally, technology hyperscalers have expressed a preference for nuclear energy to power their artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, boosting sentiment for uranium and uranium mining companies. Increasing global demand for nuclear energy and significant supply constraints could lead to a tighter market in the coming years. Strategy and Outlook Near term, we expect performance to be driven by the China stimulus situation, which is evolving, and we are watching closely to see if it translates into a pickup in demand. Longer term, we expect mined commodity demand growth to be driven by increased global infrastructure build out, particularly related to the low carbon transition and increased power demand. Meanwhile, the supply side of the equation is constrained. Mining companies have focused on capital discipline in recent years, meaning they have opted to pay down debt, reduce costs and return capital to shareholders, rather than investing in production growth. This is limiting new supply coming online and there is unlikely to be a quick fix, given the time lags involved in investing in new mining projects. The cost of new projects has also risen significantly and recent mergers and acquisitions activity in the sector suggests that, like us, strategic buyers see an opportunity in existing assets in the listed market, currently trading well below replacement costs. Other issues restricting supply include cases of governments closing mines, permitting issues and a general lack of shovel-ready projects. Turning to the companies, balance sheets in the sector are very strong relative to history. Despite this, valuations are low relative to historic averages and relative to broader equity markets.