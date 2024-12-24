BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
LONDON, United Kingdom, December 24
BLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST PLC (LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
All information is at 30 November 2024 and unaudited.
Performance at month end with net income reinvested
One
Three
One
Three
Five
Month
Months
Year
Years
Years
Net asset value
-1.2%
4.3%
3.7%
15.5%
84.5%
Share price
-3.5%
-1.1%
-1.0%
15.1%
97.3%
MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (Net)*
-2.5%
1.8%
4.5%
17.0%
65.1%
* (Total return)
Sources: BlackRock, MSCI ACWI Metals & Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index, Datastream
At month end
Net asset value (including income)1:
561.14p
Net asset value (capital only):
555.18p
Share price:
509.00p
Discount to NAV2:
9.3%
Total assets:
£1,205.6m
Net yield3:
6.6%
Net gearing:
11.1%
Ordinary shares in issue:
191,018,036
Ordinary shares held in Treasury:
1,993,806
Ongoing charges4:
0.91%
Ongoing charges5:
0.81%
1 Includes net revenue of 5.96p.
2 Discount to NAV including income.
3 Based on the final dividend of 17.00p per share declared on 7 March 2024 with ex date 21 March and pay date 14 May 2024 in respect of the year ended 31 December 2023, and a first interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 10 May 2024 with ex date 30 May 2024 and pay date 24 June 2024, and second interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 23 August 2024 with ex date 05 September 2024 and pay date 30 September 2024 and third interim dividend of 5.50p per share declared on 15 November 2024 with ex date 28 November 2024 and pay date 20 December 2024 in respect of the year ending 31 December 2024.
4 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily net assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2023.
5 The Company's ongoing charges are calculated as a percentage of average daily gross assets and using the management fee and all other operating expenses, excluding finance costs, direct transaction costs, custody transaction charges, VAT recovered, taxation and certain other non-recurring items for the year ended 31 December 2023.
Country Analysis
Total
Global
60.3
Canada
12.2
Latin America
7.6
Australasia
6.5
United States
6.3
Other Africa
3.8
South Africa
1.4
Indonesia
0.7
Net Current Assets
1.2
-----
100.0
=====
Sector Analysis
Total
Diversified
33.6
Copper
23.9
Gold
21.9
Steel
4.8
Uranium
3.4
Iron Ore
3.0
Industrial Minerals
2.9
Aluminium
2.4
Platinum Group Metals
1.7
Nickel
1.1
Zinc
0.1
Net Current Assets
1.2
-----
100.0
=====
Ten largest investments
Company
Total Assets %
BHP:
Equity
6.8
Royalty
1.5
Rio Tinto
6.8
Glencore
5.9
Anglo American
5.7
Vale:
Equity
2.7
Debenture
2.4
Agnico Eagle Mines
5.0
Freeport-McMoRan
4.6
Wheaton Precious Metals
3.9
Cameco Corp
3.5
Teck Resources
3.1
Asset Analysis
Total Assets (%)
Equity
96.0
Bonds
1.5
Preferred Stock
0.8
Convertible Bond
0.6
Option
-0.1
Net Current Assets
1.2
-----
100.0
=====
Commenting on the markets, Evy Hambro and Olivia Markham, representing the Investment Manager noted:
Performance
The Company's NAV fell by 1.2% in November 2024, outperforming its reference index, the MSCI ACWI Metals and Mining 30% Buffer 10/40 Index (net return) which declined by 2.5% (performance figures in GBP).
November 2024 was a challenging month for the mining sector, which underperformed broader equity markets represented by the MSCI All Country World Index, which returned 3.7%. The mining sector experienced volatility as Donald Trump's US election victory increased uncertainty around future trade tensions with China. The election result also led to outperformance from US stocks, including US mining companies. Meanwhile, stimulus measures announced by China had an underwhelming effect on commodity demand expectations.
Performance in the commodities space was mixed, with iron ore (62% Fe) and nickel prices rising by 1.0% and 1.4% respectively, whilst copper fell by 5.1%.
In the precious metals space, gold and silver prices fell by 3.0% and 8.0% respectively, as the US dollar strengthened significantly following Trump's election, creating a headwind.
Uranium supply-side risk increased as Russia announced temporary restrictions on the export of enriched uranium to the US. Additionally, technology hyperscalers have expressed a preference for nuclear energy to power their artificial intelligence (AI) data centers, boosting sentiment for uranium and uranium mining companies. Increasing global demand for nuclear energy and significant supply constraints could lead to a tighter market in the coming years.
Strategy and Outlook
Near term, we expect performance to be driven by the China stimulus situation, which is evolving, and we are watching closely to see if it translates into a pickup in demand. Longer term, we expect mined commodity demand growth to be driven by increased global infrastructure build out, particularly related to the low carbon transition and increased power demand.
Meanwhile, the supply side of the equation is constrained. Mining companies have focused on capital discipline in recent years, meaning they have opted to pay down debt, reduce costs and return capital to shareholders, rather than investing in production growth. This is limiting new supply coming online and there is unlikely to be a quick fix, given the time lags involved in investing in new mining projects. The cost of new projects has also risen significantly and recent mergers and acquisitions activity in the sector suggests that, like us, strategic buyers see an opportunity in existing assets in the listed market, currently trading well below replacement costs. Other issues restricting supply include cases of governments closing mines, permitting issues and a general lack of shovel-ready projects. Turning to the companies, balance sheets in the sector are very strong relative to history. Despite this, valuations are low relative to historic averages and relative to broader equity markets.
24 December 2024
