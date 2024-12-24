BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The pound rose against its major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The pound rose to 5-day highs of 197.63 against the yen and 1.1314 against the franc, off its early lows of 196.61 and 1.1258, respectively.The pound touched 0.8275 against the euro, setting a 4-day high.The pound edged up to 1.2574 against the greenback.The next possible resistance for the currency is seen around 204.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc, 0.81 against the euro and 1.28 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX