WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A day after reporting above average demand this month's auction of $69 billion worth of two-year notes, the Treasury Department on Tuesday revealed this month's auction of $70 billion worth of five-year notes attracted average demand.The ten-year note auction drew a high yield of 4.478 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.40.The Treasury also sold $70 billion worth of five-year notes last month, drawing a high yield of 4.197 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.43.The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.39.The Treasury is scheduled to announce the results of this month's auction of $44 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.