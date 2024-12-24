Entergy Corporation: Entergy Surprises Customers and Spreads Holiday Joy Through Annual "Operation Secret Santa" Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 24, 2024 / Entergy Corporation

By: Cristina del Canto | Senior Communications Specialist

This holiday season, Entergy brought smiles to our customers with the return of "Operation Secret Santa." At the Canal Street Customer Care Center, select customers were pleasantly surprised as Santa and Entergy leadership stepped in to cover their utility bills, thanks to The Power to Care, part of Entergy's program dedicated to assisting low-income families and households.

Launched in 2014, "Operation Secret Santa" was inspired by the sight of customers braving the winter chill to settle their bills before the holidays. Since then, the initiative has distributed over $60,000 in utility payment assistance, allowing families to enjoy their holiday traditions without the stress of financial burdens.

"We love our customers and Operation Secret Santa captures the essence of the holiday spirit," said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. "Through The Power to Care, we are able to help customers pay their utility bills, bringing comfort and joy to those who need it most."

Through The Power to Care program, Entergy collaborates with local nonprofits, dedicated employees, and generous customers to offer emergency bill payment support to seniors and individuals with disabilities facing hardships. Since its inception in 2008, the program has raised over $50 million, assisting more than 250,000 customers in need.

As the holiday season approaches, we invite everyone to join us in extending a helping hand to our neighbors in need. Your support can play a vital role in ensuring that those struggling can keep their lights on during this chilly winter season.

Discover how you can contribute to keeping the power on for someone in need this holiday season here.

