BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc declined against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Tuesday.The franc touched 0.9011 against the greenback and 1.1314 against the pound, setting 5-day lows.The franc dropped to a 6-day low of 0.9367 against the euro.The next possible support for the franc is seen around 0.92 against the greenback, 1.15 against the pound and 0.95 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX