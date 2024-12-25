CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The yen fell to more than a 1-month low of 163.96 against the euro, from an early high of 163.35.Against the Canada and the U.S. dollars, the yen slid to a 6-day high of 109.71 and a 5-day low of 157.51 from early highs of 109.20 and 156.99, respectively.The yen edged down to 197.77 against the pound and 175.07 against the Swiss franc, from early highs of 196.87 and 174.43, respectively.Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen dropped to 98.26 and 88.96 from early highs of 97.83 and 88.53, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 166.00 against the euro, 112.00 against the loonie, 159.00 against the greenback, 200.00 against the pound, 178.00 against the franc, 101.00 against the aussie and 92.00 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX