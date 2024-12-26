Smartee Denti-Technology: Smartee Expands Middle East Presence, Showcases Innovative Clear Aligner Solutions at Riyadh Conferences

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology, a global leader in clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions, further strengthened its presence in the Middle East by unveiling its groundbreaking Clear Mandibular Repositioning Technology at three major orthodontic events in Riyadh: the 18th Saudi Orthodontic Society Annual Conference, the 15th World Implant Orthodontic Conference, and the 4th Saudi Orthodontic Clear Aligner Meeting. These events, held from December 12-14, 2024, brought together leading dental professionals from across the globe to explore advancements in orthodontic care.

Driving Innovation in a Growing Market

With a rising demand for clear aligners in emerging markets, especially the Middle East, Smartee is positioning itself at the forefront of this growth. Social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok are fueling the popularity of clear aligners by educating patients, while demand in Saudi Arabia, one of the region's largest markets, continues to rise.

"As China-Saudi Arabia collaboration deepens, Chinese brands like Huawei, Xiaomi, and DJI have built strong reputations for quality and innovation in the Saudi market," said Garie Zhou, Director of the International Business and Development Division at Smartee. "Smartee entered the Middle East in 2021, achieving regulatory certifications and providing localized training to address the unique needs of this region. By aligning with these market trends, we're empowering orthodontic professionals to deliver superior care to their patients."

Revolutionizing Complex Orthodontic Cases

At the event, Prof. Gang Shen, Smartee's Chief Scientist in R&D, delivered a presentation on Smartee Clear Mandibular Repositioning Therapy- a novel approach aiming to address severe Class II jaw discrepancies. Prof. Gang Shen discussed the increasing need for personalized treatment in complex orthodontics cases, emphasizing that one-size-fits-all solutions are no longer sufficient in today's clinical environment.

"As patient expectations evolve, so must orthodontic technology," stated Prof. Gang Shen. "Modern patients demand personalized treatments, especially for complex cases. Clear Mandibular Repositioning Therapy equips orthodontists with the tools to address this demand and enhance trust in the treatment process. I invite my colleagues to explore this technology, which fosters open communication and improves patient outcomes."

Commitment to Collaboration and Growth

Smartee's participation in the Riyadh conference underscores its commitment to innovation, collaboration, and the global advancement of orthodontic care. Its strategic initiatives in the Middle East reflect Smartee's dedication to providing world-class solutions and driving the evolution of orthodontic treatments.

For more information about Smartee and its clear aligner solutions, visit www.smarteealigners.com.

About Smartee Denti-Technology

Smartee Denti-Technology is a global leader in clear aligners and digital orthodontic solutions, committed to transforming smiles with innovative technologies. With a focus on patient-centric care, Smartee provides orthodontists worldwide with advanced tools and training to deliver personalized treatments.

