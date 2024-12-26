People's Daily: It is imperative to de-escalate tensions in Middle East

BEIJING, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from People's Daily:

The situation in Syria has undergone dramatic changes in recent days, bringing more uncertainty to the already fragile security landscape in the Middle East. This once again reminds the international community that the security disorder in the Middle East should not continue indefinitely, and it is imperative to de-escalate tensions in the region.

Over the past 13 years, the people in Syria have endured endless wars and conflicts. Now, the Syrian situation stands at a new crossroads, and the path forward depends on the choices of all parties involved.

To stabilize the situation in Syria, the international community should effectively uphold Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity, support Syria in realizing peace at the earliest, implement Security Council Resolution 2254, advance its domestic political process in line with the Syrian-led and Syrian-owned principle, and find a rebuilding plan that meets the wishes of the Syrian people through inclusive dialogue.

The international community should earnestly respect the choice of the Syrian people and create conditions for restoring peace and order in Syria.

To lift the Syrian people from the difficult situation, all countries should work together to extend a helping hand to Syria, ease its grave humanitarian situation, and prevent the resurgence of a Syrian refugee crisis.

The international community should pay sufficient attention to the chaos and threats posed by terrorism and extremist forces after the dramatic changes in the Syrian situation. The future Syria should firmly oppose all forms of terrorism and extremist forces.

The instability and frequent conflicts in the Middle East have seriously affected international peace and security. Since the outbreak of conflict in Gaza, the Middle East has been plagued by mounting crises, including Israel's conflicts with Palestine, Lebanon, and Iran, as well as tensions in the Red Sea and the recent upheavals in Syria.

According to a report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies, a British think tank, this year was marked by a significant escalation in armed conflict in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, with fatalities from violent events skyrocketing by 315%.

The Middle East, once a pinnacle of civilization in human history, should by no means become a place where peace is missing in the present era. It is imperative to take practical measures to de-escalate tensions in the region.

To resolve the chaos in the Middle East, the pressing task is to immediately cease fire, stop violence, and ease the humanitarian crisis.

Security cannot be achieved by force, and using violence to end violence begets more problems. All relevant parties shall abide by the resolutions of the UN Security Council, cease actions that stimulate the escalation of regional tensions, and avoid setting up new obstacles for the realization of ceasefire.

Countries with significant influence on the security of the Middle East must act responsibly, refrain from dangerous maneuvers that exacerbate the situation, and play a constructive role in quelling the flames of war.

Humanitarian issues in conflict zones must not be politicized, and civilian lives should not be used as bargaining chips. All parties involved shall fulfill their obligations under international humanitarian law, assist in improving the humanitarian situation, and alleviate the suffering of the people in the region.

To resolve the chaos in the Middle East, the fundamental way out is to adhere to political settlement and resume dialogue and negotiations.

The UN Security Council should shoulder the responsibility of maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East, and all UN Security Council members should make active contributions to this end.

They should continue their efforts for dialogue and consultation, maintain the momentum of regional reconciliation driven by the resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran, resolve differences through inclusiveness, enhance mutual trust through cooperation, and build a new sustainable security architecture in the Middle East on the basis of accommodating each other's concerns.

The two-state solution should be implemented as soon as possible to prevent the Palestinian question from being marginalized again.

The Middle East belongs to the people of the Middle East, while the future and destiny of the countries in the Middle East should have long been in the hands of the local people themselves.

The international community should earnestly respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of countries in the region, truly proceed according to the merits of the matters themselves and international fairness and justice, and assist rather than replace regional countries in finding solutions to conflicts.

The international community should work together to encourage all countries in the Middle East to put aside their past feuds and resolve their grudges. As a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a responsible major country, China will always stand on the side of peace, fairness and justice. It will continue to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation in the Middle East and maintaining regional peace and stability.

