DJ Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc (SGQX LN) Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Dec-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global Equity Quality Income UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 24-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 182.0477 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1155682 CODE: SGQX LN ISIN: LU1040688639 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1040688639 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGQX LN Sequence No.: 367218 EQS News ID: 2057839 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2057839&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 26, 2024 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)