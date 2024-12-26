Huasun Energy: Huasun to Pioneer Heterojunction Solar Excellence at WFES Abu Dhabi 2025

ABU DHABI, UAE, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Huasun Energy is set to redefine solar energy innovation at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025, scheduled from January 14-16 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). As a global leader in heterojunction (HJT) solar technology, Huasun will present advanced solutions tailored to meet the region's unique energy demands.

Middle East is abundant in sunlight but prone to high temperatures, raises unique challenges for photovoltaic (PV) systems. At Booth Hall 7-7200, Huasun will showcase its cutting-edge n-type silicon-based HJT solar cells and modules, engineered for superior performance in extreme environments like deserts, offering:

Superior Temperature Coefficient of -0.24%/ ? : HJT solar cell's inherent bifacial symmetrical structure and distinctive material properties can facilitate enhanced charge carrier mobility and mitigate the risk of hotspots, ensuring consistent energy output even in scorching heat, with minimal power and efficiency loss.

: HJT solar cell's inherent bifacial symmetrical structure and distinctive material properties can facilitate enhanced charge carrier mobility and mitigate the risk of hotspots, ensuring consistent energy output even in scorching heat, with minimal power and efficiency loss. Ultra-High Bifaciality Nearing 100% : Maximizing energy capture by utilizing both direct and reflected sunlight, particularly advantageous in high-reflectivity environments such as deserts, bringing a substantial increase in overall power output of the modules.

: Maximizing energy capture by utilizing both direct and reflected sunlight, particularly advantageous in high-reflectivity environments such as deserts, bringing a substantial increase in overall power output of the modules. Strong Energy Yield : Absorbing more sunlight, extending the lifespan of solar panels, ensuring consistent performance over time. Take Saudi Arabia as example, Huasun's 720W HJT module in the first year generates approximately 115 hours (6.95%) more compared to a 660W PERC module.

: Absorbing more sunlight, extending the lifespan of solar panels, ensuring consistent performance over time. Take Saudi Arabia as example, Huasun's 720W HJT module in the first year generates approximately 115 hours (6.95%) more compared to a 660W PERC module. Lower LCOE: Higher generation results in an increased IRR while reducing BOS, labour and other system costs, and thus deliver superior economic value to customers through a lower levelized cost of energy (LCOE).

Visitors at WFES will experience Huasun's diverse product lineup, including the Himalaya G12-132 730W, Everest G12R-132 630W, G12R-108 520Wmodules, and ultra-high bifaciality module, which boosts near 100% bifaciality. These modules are equipped with Huasun's innovative 0BB (Zero Busbar) HJT technology, which enhances reliability, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness, setting a new standard for solar energy solutions.

From improved energy yield in harsh conditions to cost savings and long-term durability, Huasun's solutions are tailored to meet the growing demands of renewable energy markets worldwide.

With 8 GW+ shipments spanning over 60 countries, Huasun remains at the forefront of the solar industry, committed to advancing the global energy transition. Join Huasun at WFES 2025 to explore how its pioneering innovations are shaping the future of sustainable energy.

