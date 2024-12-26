CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 0.6223 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 3-day high of 0.6255.Against the yen, the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to 97.90, 1.6704 and 0.8960 from an early 1-week high of 98.45, a 3-day high of 1.6633 and a 2-day high of 0.8976, respectively.The aussie edged down to 1.1042 against the NZ dollar, from an early high of 1.1060.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.60 against the greenback, 95.00 against the yen, 1.68 against the euro, 0.87 against the loonie and 1.09 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX