BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the European session on Thursday.The NZ dollar fell to a 2-day low of 0.5634 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 2-day high of 0.5660.Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi edged down to 88.65 and 1.8451 from early highs of 85.09 and 1.8378, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.54 against the greenback, 0.86 against the yen and 1.85 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX