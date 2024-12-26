MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Target Corporation (TGT) announced that its annual Target Holiday Clearance Event kicks off on Thursday. Consumers will find the savings at the retailer's nearly 2,000 stores, along with additional deals on Target.com and in the Target app.Rick Gomez, chief commercial officer, said: 'Whether you're celebrating later, using a new gift card or getting a jump start on next year, we have deep discounts across our entire assortment to make it easy for everyone to find great deals and extend the joy of the holiday season.'Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX