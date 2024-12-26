CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Mixed sentiment remains in world markets amidst thin holiday trade. Initial jobless claims data for the week ended December 21 is due on Thursday morning. Bank of Japan's Summary of Opinions is due later on Thursday.Wall Street Futures are trading in the red. European benchmarks are trading on a mixed note. Asian benchmarks however closed on a positive note.The Dollar Index edged down. Bond yields mostly eased. Further stimulus measures from China supported crude oil prices. Gold recorded minor gains. Cryptocurrencies are trading in the red.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,068.80, down 0.42% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,010.60, down 0.45% Germany's DAX at 19,848.77, down 0.18% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,136.99, up 0.42% France's CAC 40 at 7,282.69, up 0.14% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,852.93, down 0.19% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,578.00, up 1.39% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,220.90, up 0.24% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,398.08, up 0.14% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 20,098.29, up 0.00%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0401, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.2534, down 0.16% USD/JPY at 157.45, up 0.03% AUD/USD at 0.6233, down 0.07% USD/CAD at 1.4383, up 0.14% Dollar Index at 108.16, down 0.04%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.617%, up 0.63% Germany at 2.3205%, down 0.19% France at 3.136%, down 0.06% U.K. at 4.5940%, down 0.22% Japan at 1.079%, down 1.01%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $73.55, up 0.52%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Feb) at $70.51, up 0.58%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,644.31, up 0.33%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $95,437.16, down 3.49% Ethereum at $3,364.22, down 4.72% XRP at $2.18, down 6.10% BNB at $693.88, down 2.41% Solana at $188.48, down 5.22%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX