26.12.2024 13:30 Uhr
AsiaRF Co., Ltd: AsiaRF at CES 2025: Unveiling Cutting-Edge Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi HaLow Technologies

Finanznachrichten News

TAIPEI, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AsiaRF, a premier provider of wireless connectivity solutions, is set to unveil its latest advancements in Wi-Fi 7 technology and a comprehensive range of Wi-Fi HaLow products at CES 2025, scheduled from January 7 to January 10 in Las Vegas, USA. As one of the world's largest technology innovation exhibitions, CES 2025 draws leading companies and tech experts from around the globe, providing AsiaRF with a prime platform to present its latest achievements in wireless communications.

Explore AsiaRF's Wireless Innovations at CES 2025

Comprehensive Presentation of Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi HaLow Technologies

At the event, AsiaRF will highlight both Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi HaLow technologies, which are pivotal to the future of wireless communications. Wi-Fi 7 offers high performance and low latency, ensuring stable wireless connections for a variety of IoT and smart home applications. In contrast, Wi-Fi HaLow is a low-power, long-range communication solution designed to enhance IoT device functionality, particularly in areas where traditional Wi-Fi struggles due to distance or weak signals.

Exhibition Highlights and Innovative Applications

AsiaRF will display an array of groundbreaking products featuring Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi HaLow, including routers, modules, and tailored solutions. By merging the ultra-high throughput capabilities of Wi-Fi 7 with the expansive coverage of Wi-Fi HaLow, these products deliver efficient wireless connectivity across diverse applications. AsiaRF's Wi-Fi series is ideally suited for AI and edge computing data transmission, thanks to its robust data transmission capabilities and long-range reach. The exhibition will emphasize how AsiaRF integrates these technologies into smart city initiatives, industrial IoT applications, and other sectors, offering forward-thinking wireless solutions to customers worldwide.

Opportunities for Collaboration

AsiaRF is eager to connect with global partners during the exhibition to explore ways to expand the applications of Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi HaLow technologies while creating new business opportunities. For more details about AsiaRF's innovative solutions, please visit our booth at CES: LVCC North Hall Booth #10865.

About AsiaRF

AsiaRF is a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions widely utilized in the global IoT, smart home, and smart city sectors. Our mission is to drive wireless technology into the future while enhancing efficiency in both daily life and work environments.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587806/AsiaRF_CES_2025.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/asiarf-at-ces-2025-unveiling-cutting-edge-wi-fi-7-and-wi-fi-halow-technologies-302339266.html

