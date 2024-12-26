Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Während die Wall Street über Krypto-ETFs debattiert, liefert dieses Unternehmen 1.000?% RENDITE!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.12.2024 13:42 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Youth Daily: Modern-Day Marco Polo: Apprenticeship in Traditional Chinese Crafts

Finanznachrichten News

NANTONG, SUZHOU and NANJING, China, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Youth Daily:

2024 marks the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo's passing. This year, Alessandro Martini, a young man from Milan, Italy, graced the stage in the dance theatre production"Invisible Cities", embodying his idol, Marco Polo. Alessandro has longed for coming to China ever since he heard about Marco Polo's story in elementary school. Several years later, he finally came to China. Over the past eight years, Alessandro has travelled to most parts of China and been thrilled to discover that the mysterious Chinese intangible cultural heritage is a collection of Chinese wisdom and techniques that can be touched and learnt. As a modern-day "Marco Polo", Alessandro frequently visits uniquely charming cities to master traditional Chinese crafts and delve into local youth-run shops and museums. Guided by young inheritors of intangible cultural heritage, he immerses himself in these fascinating Eastern techniques, eagerly sharing his discoveries with a global audience.

Alessandro traveled to Nantong in Jiangsu Province with the intent to learn the renowned Blue Calico dyeing technique. This beautiful city, which was once mentioned in "The Travels of Marco Polo", is known for its rich cultural heritage. The raw materials used in Blue Calico, such as cotton and "Lan" grass (Polygonum tinctorium Ait), which provides the indigo dye, are all sourced from nature. The technique's blue and white color scheme mirrors the natural world, embodying the Chinese philosophy of living in harmony with nature.

Furthermore, Alessandro travelled to Suzhou in Jiangsu, to visit the Xiangshan Guild and learn about the mortise and tenon technique. As is widely known, Marco Polo's hometown, Venice, and Suzhou in China are sister cities. While the Xiangshan Guild might not be widely known internationally, its craftsmanship is evident in iconic structures such as the Forbidden City, Ming Dynasty Imperial Tombs, and the Suzhou Humble Administrator's Garden. These magnificent architectural masterpieces are all crafted by the Xiangshan Guild. The mortise and tenon joints use no nails or glue. These joints perfectly interlock, maintaining their original forms and balance without overstepping, thereby standing resilient for centuries. This method exemplifies the Chinese philosophical approach to combining strength and flexibility, a testament to the sophisticated engineering and deep cultural wisdom of traditional Chinese construction.

For more information, follow Youth China on YouTube. www.youtube.com/@youthchina7861

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DwHs5VNkwb0
Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkUwOwAyjQg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/modern-day-marco-polo-apprenticeship-in-traditional-chinese-crafts-302339274.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
6 Richtige für 2025
Das Börsenjahr 2025 klopft schon an die Tür – und wie immer geht es um die Frage: Welche Aktien werden die großen Gewinner sein? Die Auswahl an Möglichkeiten ist riesig, doch nur ein paar echte Volltreffer stechen heraus.

Ob stabiler Dividenden-Lieferant, Tech-Pionier oder spekulative Wette im Krypto-Bereich – wir haben die Märkte für Sie ausgiebig durchforstet und präsentieren Ihnen 6 Unternehmen, die große Chancen auf außergewöhnliche Kurssteigerungen besitzen. Hier sind, speziell für Sie, Ihre „6 Richtigen“ für 2025.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche Unternehmen das Potenzial besitzen, im kommenden Jahr richtig durchzustarten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.