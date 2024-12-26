Anzeige
26.12.2024 16:14 Uhr
Huanqiu.com: 2024 Global Youth Design Contest on Chinese Characters Themed "Guiyang in Characters" Successfully Concluded

Finanznachrichten News

GUIYANG, China, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- To fully implement the spirit of "carrying forward China's cultural heritage" and "promoting the creative transformation and innovative development of fine traditional Chinese culture", the 2024 Global Youth Design Contest on Chinese Characters Themed "Guiyang in Characters", organized by the Publicity Department of the CPC Guiyang Municipal Committee and hosted by www.huanqiu.com, has successfully concluded on Dec.16. The contest drew thousands of teenagers from both China and abroad, who used cultural empowerment and innovative designs of Chinese characters to narrate and promote Guiyang.

At the "Colorful Guizhou • Literary Plateau" Farming and Reading Event, 59 outstanding works from 26 countries, along with 21 representative pieces from various countries and regions, were showcased. According to the organizing committee of the Global Youth Design Contest on Chinese Characters, "This exhibition serves as both a lasting commemoration of the event and a report to all those who care about the inheritance and promotion of Guiyang and Chinese culture."


In their submissions, the teenagers selected Chinese characters or phrases they believed best represented Guiyang and reimagined them through innovative designs. Outstanding designs incorporated Guiyang's iconic architecture and cultural landmarks into Chinese characters to present the city's urban landscape and historical culture. Some works spotlighted Guiyang's distinctive cuisine, offering a glimpse into the vibrant and diverse local culinary culture. Some other designs drew inspiration from martial arts villages in Guizhou and featured dragon motifs to symbolize the depth and vitality of Guizhou culture.

Saison from Tajikistan was among the participants in this year's Global Youth Design Contest on Chinese Characters. Speaking about his design of the Chinese characters, he shared that his design sought to merge the beauty of Chinese characters with the charm of Guiyang. "Guiyang is a captivating place, known for its beautiful scenery, delicious food, and diverse ethnic minorities. I tried to incorporate the beauty of Guiyang into my Chinese character design, hoping to convey the city's charm and the wonders of Chinese characters through my work."

The contest officially opened for submissions on September 30. In an effort to boost public engagement and participation, a "cheerleading campaign" was organized for shortlisted works from November 22 to 29. Following expert reviews, 80 outstanding works were ultimately selected for public exhibition.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2587793/image_5002696_33228126.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/2024-global-youth-design-contest-on-chinese-characters-themed-guiyang-in-characters-successfully-concluded-302339323.html

